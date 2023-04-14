Date set in murder trial for man charged in Tyler daiquiri shop shooting

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 5:10 pm

TYLER – A new date has been set in a jury trial for a Jacksonville man charged in the 2021 deadly shooting at the New Orleans Flavors Daiquiri in Tyler. A pre-trial hearing was held on Friday for Jaderick Willis, 23 of Jacksonville, and his jury trial has been set for April 24. He was indicted for murder on Sept. 9, 2021. According to an arrest affidavit, a fight in the parking lot prompted the shooting which resulted in the death of Tylsha Brown who was at the daiquiri shop to celebrate her 46th birthday. Willis was also injured in the shooting, and originally listed as a victim by police before he was later arrested and charged with murder. A second man arrested in the shooting, Dycorrian Lofton, 24 of Jacksonville, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The jury trial for Willis had previously been scheduled for Aug. 29, 2022 before it was delayed.

