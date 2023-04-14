Today is Friday April 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 11:04 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Netflix
Florida Man: When a disgraced cop gets sent home to Florida, what was supposed to be a quick gig turns into a wild mission.

Love is Blind: Find out which couples say "I do" when the final episodes drop Friday. Then watch the first ever live reunion on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Hulu
Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney and Travis: Through home video and behind-the-scenes footage, watch as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker tie the knot.

Am I Being Unreasonable?: An obsessive friendship starts when a kindred soul lights up the life of a grieving woman in this twisted comedy thriller.

SingleDrunk Female: Sam’s road to recovery continues as she takes on a new job and a new love interest in season 2 of Single Drunk Female.

Disney+
RennervationsJeremy Renner teams up with a crew of expert builders to reimagine vehicles into mind-blowing creations in Rennervations.

Apple TV+
The Last Thing He Told MeJennifer Garner stars as a wife who investigates her husband’s disappearance in this new limited series.

Jane: The quest to save the endangered animals is on! Inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall, Jane Garcia sets out on the adventure of a lifetime.

Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Midge takes her comedy career to new heights in the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

HBO Max
BarryBill Hader’s Emmy-winning series goes out with a bang as it concludes with its fourth season.

Happy streaming!

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC