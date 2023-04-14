Tyler traffic signal pole replacement Sunday morning

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 9:58 am

TYLER — Contractors will replace a traffic signal pole at South Broadway Avenue and West Southwest Loop 323 on Sunday, April 16. The signal will be without power from 7:30 to 11 a.m. while crews work to replace the pole hit by a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning. The Tyler Police Department will be on the scene to direct traffic. Southbound traffic on South Broadway Avenue will not be able to turn right onto West Southwest Loop 323. The westbound turn lane will be closed along with two westbound lanes of West Southwest Loop 323. Drivers can expect lane closures and traffic delays in the area. The City of Tyler urges drivers to use caution and obey the direction of the Tyler Police Department officers directing traffic. Motorists are encouraged to plan extra time into their drive and take an alternate route to avoid the area.

Go Back