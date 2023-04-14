Today is Friday April 14, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Kerry Washington shouts out her “musical huzbin” Jamie Foxx after his mysterious medical scare

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 8:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Hollywood Reporter

It's still not clear what happened to Jamie Foxx, after his daughter Corrin noted on Tuesday that he'd suffered a "medical complication," and that, "due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery."

That said, his former Ray co-star Kerry Washington posted to social media a get well message to the Oscar winner. Complete with a throwback picture of the two of them, Kerry wrote, "Sending you all the love and prayers my movie huzbin," adding a string of prayer and heart emojis.

TMZ doesn't know exactly what emergency Foxx suffered, either, but noted it was "serious enough" that family members rushed to his hospital bed.

For their part, many of Foxx's and Washington's fans admitted her post "scared" them. "What happened?" commented more than one.

Another vented, "I don't like this… scared tf outta me."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC