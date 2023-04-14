Programming Note: Intermittent program interruption

Posted/updated on: April 14, 2023 at 12:25 pm

Programming Note: The engineers at KTBB are currently attempting to trace and identify spurious radio frequency energy from an unknown outside source that is interfering with the delivery of KTBB’s program audio from our studio in Tyler to our FM transmitter site near Kilgore. This tracing process necessitates intermittent interruption of our programming. To minimize as much as possible the impact on our audience, and recognizing that we can’t totally eliminate that impact, we are carrying out this testing in the evening.

We understand that this process makes it difficult to enjoy listening to us and we apologize for the inconvenience. We hope to have the problem identified and corrected soon.

We thank you for your patience.

