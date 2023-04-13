DOJ to ask Supreme Court to put abortion pill limits on hold

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 5:21 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the abortion pill mifepristone can still be used for now but reduced the period of pregnancy when the drug can be taken and said it could not be dispensed by mail. The decision late Wednesday temporarily narrowed a ruling by a lower court judge in Texas that had completely blocked the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the nation’s most commonly used method of abortion. In response Thursday, the Justice Department said it will ask the U.S. Supreme Court for an emergency order to put any action on hold.

