Today is Thursday April 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Former DNI John Ratcliffe is latest Trump adviser to appear before Jan. 6 grand jury: Sources

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 6:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Al Drago/Getty Images, FILE

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump's one-time director of national intelligence, John Ratcliffe, appeared before a federal grand jury investigating Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

Ratcliff is the latest former top Trump adviser to appear before a grand jury in Washington, D.C., following a judge's ruling last month that a number of top aides must appear.

Former top aide Stephen Miller was at the court earlier this week, and former Department of Homeland Security official Ken Cuccinelli was spotted there last week. Sources confirm they were appearing before the grand jury.

Both men have previously appeared before the grand jury, but Trump had challenged their grand jury subpoenas by attempting to assert executive privilege.

A judge last month ordered former chief of staff Mark Meadows and other former top Trump aides to testify or provide additional grand jury testimony to the grand jury probing attempts to overturn the election, ABC News was first to report.

Also included in the judge's order were aides Dan Scavino, Robert O'Brien, Nick Luna and John McEntee. It was not immediately clear whether dates had been set for them to appear.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC