Today is Thursday April 13, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Newly active Texas sinkhole unearths forgotten fears in some

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 5:21 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DAISETTA (AP) — A massive sinkhole in the Southeast Texas town of Daisetta had been dormant since first appearing in 2008. Residents had learned to live with it after it stopped expanding and spared homes. But earlier this month, Daisetta officials announced it was again expanding and some storage tanks and a small warehouse located next to it were being swallowed up. Local officials say they’re doing their best to monitor new growth and keep residents informed about any possible dangers. But some residents say local and other officials could do more to update the public. A geologist working with Daisetta says residents shouldn’t panic but be aware of any developments.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC