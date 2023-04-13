CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital blesses therapy garden

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 5:20 pm

TYLER – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler blessed the Patrick R. Thomas, M.D., Therapy Garden on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the garden is intended to help patients get better by growing and caring for plants. This therapy is already being used to help patients recovering from strokes. “This garden provides patients the opportunity to get out of their rooms and participate in activities that promote healing, functional strength, restoration, and a return to independence,” said Sara Martin, occupational therapist. “Since functional activities are a vital part of therapy, what better way to highlight that than through gardening in our therapy garden.” The garden’s blessing started at 10 a.m. on Thursday and “Planting Day” was held all day. According to CHRISTUS, Micro Family Farms provided flowers to be planted in the garden.

