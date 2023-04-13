TJC gives the all clear after ‘possible active shooter warning’

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 12:43 pm

TYLER-Officials at Tyler Junior College gave the all clear late Thursday morning after after issuing a shelter in place due to an active shooter threat. According to our news partner KETK, TJC officials say at 10:30am Thursday a caller reported multiple people were shot at the Pirtle Technology Building on the West Campus. When law enforcement arrived, they searched the campus and no threats were found. TJC gave the all clear by 11:15 that morning. . College operation returned to normal.

Go Back