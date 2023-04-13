Former ‘Drake & Josh’ star Jared Drake Bell reportedly “missing and endangered

Authorities in Daytona Beach, Florida, are searching for former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell. Police say he is considered missing and endangered.

The 36-year-old, whose legal name is Jared Bell, may have last been seen near Mainland High School Wednesday night, according to Daytona Beach police.

The actor, best known for his role in Drake & Josh, is believed to be driving a gray 2022 BMW, police said.

Drake & Josh was a huge hit for Nickelodeon from 2004 to 2007. Bell appeared in a variety of shows in guest roles since then and has had a recurring voice role as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in animated shows such as Ultimate Spider-Man from 2012 to 2017, Avengers Assemble and Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

In May 2021, Bell made headlines after being indicted on charges stemming from an interaction with a then-15-year-old girl in December 2017. He initially entered a not guilty plea before deciding to take a deal in June: He pleaded guilty to attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

He subsequently explained on Instagram that, "I didn't get arrested, I didn't go to jail," maintaining, "I responded to a fan whose age I didn't know, and when I became aware of their age, all conversation and communication stopped."

