Black chiefs to meet amid debate on benefit of cop diversity

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 9:33 am

DETROIT (AP) – Black police chiefs, commissioners, sheriffs and commanders from across the country are set to meet this weekend in Detroit for the annual CEO symposium of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives. The meeting’s agenda, spread across Friday and Saturday, includes panels on diversity, equity and inclusion, best practices for mental health responses in policing, and managing the response to mass shootings. But it will be the first national symposium since the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, reignited a national reckoning over police use of force and sparked a debate about the value of diversity among police leadership and the rank in file. Part of the problem is that too many Black police leaders “walk on eggshells” about addressing bad policing and racism in the force, said Hopkins, the outspoken president of the Black Police Association of Dallas.

Go Back