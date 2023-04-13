Today is Thursday April 13, 2023
Texas Senate passes CRT ban at public universities

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2023 at 9:25 am
Texas Senate passes CRT ban at public universitiesAUSTIN — The Texas Senate passes a bill targeting the use of critical race theory in college classrooms.Senate Bill 16 would ban college professors from compelling students to adopt certain beliefs on racial or political issues. Republican State Senator Bryan Hughes, of Mineola, thinks some college professors are excluding debate in their classrooms and suppressing conservative ideas. The bill does not specifically mention “critical race theory” but Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick issued a statement saying it would ban the teaching of critical race theory at Texas universities. He thanked Senator Hughes and other Republicans in the Texas Senate for passing it. The legislature banned critical race theory from public elementary schools, middle schools and high schools in 2021.



