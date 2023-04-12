Tyler to retime traffic signals at 18 intersections

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 5:41 pm

TYLER — The City of Tyler plans to retime 18 intersections this year in an effort to improve traffic flow, approving a $121,085 contract at the council meeting on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the contract is with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. for the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Master Plan. It’s year three of their intelligent transportation system master plan. Every year since 2020, the city of Tyler has retimed several lights. So far, they have completed 53 out of the 149 signal intersections. The city says they’ve received positive feedback from drivers since the project began. “This also saves people time. It saves them money because on their gasoline bills, and it really does save time and effort getting through the town,” said LouAnn Campbell, Public Information Officer for the City of Tyler. The city will use counters on the roadways to evaluate the intersections, but there should not be traffic disruptions.

