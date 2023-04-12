Today is Wednesday April 12, 2023
Federal prosecutors will not pursue charges in Shanquella Robinson’s death

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 4:25 pm
Obtained by ABC News

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- Federal prosecutors announced Wednesday they will not bring charges in the murder of Shanquella Robinson, a Charlotte, North Carolina, resident who was killed in October while vacationing in Mexico.

U.S. Attorneys Sandra J. Hairston and Dena J. King -- who represent the Middle and Western Districts of North Carolina -- wrote in a statement that in every case under consideration for federal prosecution, the government must prove “beyond a reasonable doubt, that a federal crime was committed.”

“Based on the results of the autopsy and after a careful deliberation and review of the investigative materials by both U.S. Attorneys’ Offices, federal prosecutors informed Ms. Robinson’s family today that the available evidence does not support a federal prosecution,” they wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

