James Gunn announces MCU vets David Harbour, Frank Grillo for DC Studios’ animated ‘Creature Commandos’

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 3:19 pm

On Wednesday, James Gunn revealed the lineup for Creature Commandos, the first animated series for his and Peter Safran's new DC Studios timeline.

Based on the comic series of the same name about a WWII-era super team, the show will star the voices of Stranger Things' David Harbour, Lamborghini's Frank Grillo, The Suicide Squad's Sean Gunn and Steve Agee, Rogue One's Alan Tudyk, Indira Varma, Zoe Chao and Maria Bakalova.

Interestingly, Harbour will be bouncing from Marvel's MCU to the DC Universe: He played The Red Guardian in Black Widow, which he will be reprising in Thunderbolts. Similarly, Grillo has starred in several Marvel movies as the villain Brock Rumlow/Crossbones; James' brother Sean played Kraglin and performed Rocket Raccoon on set in James' Guardians of the Galaxy movies and in Thor: Love and Thunder; and Bakalova's voice will be heard as Cosmo the Spacedog in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Agee will be reprising as his Suicide Squad/Peacemaker character John Economos; Harbour will play Frankenstein; Varma will play The Bride; Sean will voice GI Robot and his The Suicide Squad character The Weasel; Tudyk will voice Dr. Phosphorus; Chao will voice Nina Mazursky; and Bakalova will voice Princess Ilana.

Grillo, Gunn noted, will be playing Rick Flagg Sr. "across all media," meaning he could play the role in live-action, as well. Canonically, he's the dad of Joel Kinnaman's Suicide Squad character Rick Flagg.

