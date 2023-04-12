White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 8:50 am

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials are warning that access to nearly any medication is in jeopardy after a federal judge in Texas ordered that a pill commonly used for abortions be pulled off the market. The officials say they’re consulting with lawmakers, doctors and pharmacies to fight the abortion pill ruling. Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to discuss other ways the administration can respond to the latest in a string of blows to abortion access in the U.S. Two senior White House officials say Wednesday’s meeting will include Attorney General Merrick Garland and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

