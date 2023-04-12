In Brief: Kelli Giddish to re-appear on ‘Law & Order’, and more

Following NBC's renewal of all six of Dick Wolf's series on Monday, Universal Television has extended Wolf’s overall deal with the studio for two more years, according to Deadline. With the renewal of Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime on Monday, and the existing two-season CBS renewals for FBI, FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International, all nine of Wolf’s current broadcast scripted series are locked in for next season. Wolf also has an upcoming half-hour police drama for Amazon Freevee, tentatively titled On Call, bringing his total on-air scripted series to an even 10...

Speaking of L&O, Kelli Giddish is set to reprise her role as Amanda Rollins in both Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime, according to TVLine. She'll appear in the season 24 finale of SVU and the penultimate episode of OC‘s Season 3. Giddish's character made her final appearance in December after marrying Peter Scanavino's ADA Sonny Carisi Jr. and accepting a teaching position at Fordham University. Upon her return, Rollins will reportedly surprise her former colleagues with the news that she's pregnant...

Modern Family alum Julie Bowen has been tapped to star in the upcoming Peacock series Hysterical, according to Variety. The coming-of-age thriller follows Satanic Panic -- a satanic heavy metal band of outcasts in the ’80s who capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult, until "a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported 'supernatural activity' triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them," per the streamer. Bowen will play Linda Campbell, the mother of one of the teenage outcasts...

