Today is Wednesday April 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Mexican immigration agency chief to be charged in fatal fire

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 7:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top immigration official will face criminal charges in a fire that killed 40 migrants last month. Federal prosecutors say he was remiss in not preventing the disaster despite earlier indications of problems at his agency’s detention centers. The decision to file charges against Francisco Garduño was announced late Tuesday. It followed repeated calls from within Mexico, and from some Central American nations, not to stop the case at the five low-level officials and guards, and a Venezuelan migrant, already facing homicide charges in the case. Anger initially focused on two guards who fled the fire without unlocking the cell door to let migrants out. But Mexico’s president said earlier Tuesday they didn’t have the keys.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC