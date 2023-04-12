Today is Wednesday April 12, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


US names veterinary drug, fentanyl mixture ’emerging threat’

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2023 at 7:25 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy is designating the tranquilizer xylazine when mixed with fentanyl as an emerging threat. The drug was approved for veterinary uses more than 50 years ago. But recently, it’s been showing up in the supply of illicit drugs across the U.S., where it’s sometimes known as “tranq.” It’s a depressant that can slow down users’ heart rates and breathing and cause skin ulcers and abscesses. No antidote has been identified. President Joe Biden’s top drug-control official says the designation clears the way to spend taxpayer money to develop strategies to deal with xylazine.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC