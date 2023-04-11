Longview ISD to enhance campus protection

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2023 at 5:16 pm

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD announced that the district will be taking additional measures to ensure the safety of their campuses thanks to the unanimous approval of up to $250,000 for glass reinforcement film on all campuses. According to our news partner KETK, the purchase of the materials for the glass reinforcement film is in line with the school safety standards that were put in place in November 2022, according to Scott Fisher, LISD Director of Safety and Magnet Grants. Purchasing the materials had to be approved by the school board since it was more than $50,000, per their policy, according to a release. National Glazing Solutions, based out of Dallas, submitted a bid for the project that would cost at least $167,734.91 for all campuses and relevant facilities. “The approved budget will facilitate the reinforcement of all required glazing on LISD instructional campuses and facilities, promoting safety and security for all students and staff in the district,” Fisher said.

