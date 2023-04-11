The Tarminator: Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates local pothole

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes it to the streets, literally, in a new Instagram video. The action movie icon and former governor of California apparently had it with a local pothole and took it upon himself to fix it.

In the video, he and some friends can be seen pouring and shoveling hot asphalt into the giant gap in the street.

A grateful passerby stopped her car and exclaimed, "Arnold! Oh, man!" before thanking him.

"You have to do it yourself," Schwarzenegger responded. "This is crazy: Three weeks I've been waiting for this hole to be closed."

The star captioned the video, "Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it. I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go."

Arnold won praise from many of his followers, including his former True Lies co-star Tia Carrere, who commented, "Haha Leave it to Arnold," adding an applause emoji.

Incidentally, before he found big-screen stardom, Arnold worked in construction and as a bricklayer in California. Hauling concrete and stone was the perfect side hustle for him and the pro bodybuilders with whom he worked, including his late friend Franco Columbu, who later had a cameo as another killer cyborg in 1984's The Terminator.

