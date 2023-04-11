Louisville shooting: What to know about 5 killed and cop critically injured days after graduating academy

(LOUISVILLE) -- Authorities have identified the five people who were killed in a mass shooting at a bank in Kentucky's largest city on Monday morning.

Joshua Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Thomas Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and James Tutt, 64, and were all gunned down at Old National Bank in Louisville, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Eight others, including a 26-year-old Louisville police officer, were injured in the shooting.

Officer Nickolas Wilt, who had just graduated from the Louisville Metro Police Department Training Academy on March 31, was shot in the head while responding to the scene. He underwent brain surgery and is in critical but stable condition, police said.

Here's what we know about the slain victims:

Joshua Barrick, 40

Joshua Barrick was among those killed in the shooting, according to police.

"Josh was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend," his brother, Jeff Barrick, said in a statement. "He would do anything for anyone and cherished his time with them. He had a wonderful sense of humor, was sentimental, and was passionate about life."

The statement continued, "His involvement with Holy Trinity gave him a sense of purpose and community. He will be missed by all that knew him."

Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where Barrick was a parishioner, described him as active in the community including coaching basketball and participating in the church's men's retreat program.

"He cared deeply about his family, his faith and his community," pastor Rev. Shayne Duvall said in a statement. "Each human person matters, and until we have a greater respect for human life, this violence is not going to stop. We must love and respect the human person and that is what the church teaches. That is how we will get through this."

Deana Eckert, 57

Deana Eckert was among those killed in the shooting, according to police.

Eckert's father, Ben Hurst, told ABC News that he will always remember his daughter for "how good and sweet she was, and generous."

Thomas Elliott, 63

Thomas "Tommy" Elliott was among those killed in the shooting, according to police. He was a close friend of both Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Greenberg revealed that Elliott was "a very good friend of mine," while Beshear told reporters that Elliott "was one of my closest friends."

"Tommy Elliot helped me build my law career, helped me become governor, gave me advice on being a good dad," the governor said. "One of the people I talk to most in the world and very rarely were we talking about my job."

Juliana Farmer, 45

Farmer was among those killed in the shooting, according to police.

"Juliana Maria Farmer was a beautiful person that loved her family and friends," her family said in a statement. "The job she had for three weeks she loved it and her co-workers. The legacy that she leaves we must emulate and celebrate the time we had with her."

James Tutt, 64

James Tutt was among those killed in the shooting, according to police.

"Jim was a finance genius, brilliant negotiator, and always the smartest person in the room," David Bizianes. president of Oldham Chamber & Economic Development, said in a statement. "He was also incredibly compassionate and had a teacher's heart. When I stepped into my role as President of OLDA, Jim mentored me and invested time in my professional development."

The statement continued, "He was very generous to everyone that he came into contact with. He liked to sail his boat with his son Andrew, made his own wine, and (few people knew) that he also played drums. We can't believe he is gone. What a loss."

