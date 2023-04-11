Man held on $1 million bond after arrest for continuous sexual abuse of child

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2023 at 5:06 pm

TYLER – A Henderson man was arrested for sexual assault of a child and is in jail with bonds totaling $1 million. According to our news partner KETK, 21-year-old Russell Lewis Evans was arrested for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and sexual assault of a child. According to his arrest warrant, Evans’ continuous abuse started when the victim was under the age of 10. His arrest warrant states that after each instance, Evans would threaten his victim if the victim ever told anyone of the abuse, one time even saying he would shoot the child in the head if they told anyone. His warrants were signed on April 5 and he was booked into Smith County Jail the following day. Continuous sexual abuse of a young child is a first-degree felony, punishable by 5-99 years in prison or a life sentence. Sexual assault of a child is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison.

