Michigan star forward Adam Fantilli wins Hobey Baker Award

Posted/updated on: April 8, 2023 at 3:05 am

ByESPN.com news

Michigan forward Adam Fantilli has won the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award as college hockey’s top player.

Fantilli just completed his freshman season at Michigan and played an instrumental role in helping the Wolverines advance to their 27th Frozen Four appearance. The award was announced Friday, a day after Michigan was ousted by Quinnipiac 5-2 in the NCAA semifinals.

During that game, Fantilli scored his 30th goal of the season to tie Jason Polin of Western Michigan for the NCAA lead.

“He has displayed a remarkable knowledge of the game and a dynamic offensive skill set that has set him apart from his peers,” the Hobey Baker Memorial Award Committee said in announcing the award. “His contributions on the ice have been nothing short of exceptional, leading him to this prestigious accolade.”

The 6-foot-3 center beat out Minnesota duo Matthew Knies and Logan Cooley for the award.

A presumptive second overall pick in the NHL draft this summer behind blue-chip phenom Connor Bedard, Fantilli had 65 points in 36 games this season with the Wolverines, producing college hockey’s highest points total since Michigan’s Kyle Connor posted 71 as a freshman in 2015-16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

