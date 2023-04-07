Today is Friday April 07, 2023
Army sergeant guilty in fatal Texas shooting of protester

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 5:09 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas jury has convicted a U.S. Army sergeant of murder for fatally shooting an armed protester in 2020 during nationwide protests against police violence and racial injustice. The jury ruled on Friday. Sgt. Daniel Perry was working for a ride-sharing company when he turned onto a street and into a large crowd of demonstrators in downtown Austin. Perry’s attorneys said he acted in self defense when he shot and killed 28-year-old Garrett Foster. Perry’s attorney says Foster pointed a weapon at Perry, and Perry fired from inside his vehicle. Perry faces life in prison, and now awaits sentencing.



