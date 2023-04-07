Woman rescued from submerged Jeep in Lake O’ the Pines, identified as missing person

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 5:00 pm

MARION COUNTY – A woman was taken to a local hospital in Marion County Friday morning after being rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake O’ the Pines. According to our news partner KETK, a fisherman called the sheriff’s office after he found the black Jeep submerged in the south side of the lake. The fisherman told dispatchers that the Jeep was about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp. When deputies and a local wrecker crew arrived, officials said they started preparing to remove the Jeep from the lake as they discovered a person was still inside and moving. With the help of the fisherman, wrecker crew and Marion County deputies, officials said that a woman was rescued safely from the vehicle and EMS took her to a local hospital. It was determined that the woman who was rescued was listed as a missing person from the Longview Police Department. The investigation continues.

