Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck and more announced as final guests of ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 3:17 pm

The Late Late Show with James Corden is coming to a close and going out with a bang. The CBS chat show has announced an all-star lineup for its final weeks, including Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck and Emmy winners Billy Porter, Brett Goldstein and Bryan Cranston.

Other guests include the Kardashian family, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Kate Hudson, Sharon Stone, Seth Meyers and Allison Janney, the latter of whom will make her record-breaking 16th appearance on the show.

The producers also announced there will be a farewell performance of Crosswalk the Musical, a Carpool Karaoke segment with K-Pop superstars Blackpink and two other installments of the popular musical segment with two "iconic" guests.

The final broadcast of The Late Late Show will air Thursday, April 27, at 12:37 a.m. ET on CBS. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

