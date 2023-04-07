Texas man pleads guilty to setting fire to Austin synagogue

Texas man pleads guilty to setting fire to Austin synagoguePosted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 5:09 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — A Texas man whose journals were filled with virulent antisemitic statements is pleading guilty to setting a fire at an Austin synagogue in 2021. Federal prosecutors said Friday that 20-year-old Franklin Sechriest, of San Marcos admitted to arson and a hate crime in connection with the Oct. 31, 2021, fire at Congregation Beth Israel. Prosecutors say Sechriest was seen on surveillance video on the day of the fire carrying a five-gallon container and toilet paper toward the synagogue and jogging away a few minutes later. No one was hurt and the small fire was limited to the building’s exterior. Sechriest faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing June 23.