Lucasfilm releases teaser to ‘Ahsoka’, teases ‘Skeleton Crew’ and ‘The Acolyte’ at ‘Star Wars’ Celebration expo

April 7, 2023

Fans attending the Star Wars Celebration expo in London were treated to tons of new news from that galaxy far, far away.

A teaser was revealed for Ahsoka, which also debuted online. The festival crowd was also treated to a cast reveal for Skeleton Crew, and were the first to see the hints of another upcoming Star Wars Disney+ show, The Acolyte.

The Ahsoka trailer stars Rosario Dawson reprising her role as the former Jedi and fan favorite Ahsoka Tano, who is reunited with characters from the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, shown for the first time in live action.

Also shown are Mary Elizabeth Winstead as ace Rebels pilot and green-skinned Twi'lek Hera Syndulla and Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Mandalorian Sabine Wren. Also shown was the animated show's plucky droid Chopper.

"Something’s coming, something dark, I can sense it," Ahsoko says in voice-over, amid shots of battles in space, and with lightsabers, one of which is wielded to deadly effect by a bearded Ray Stevenson, playing a Sith.

Also shown, from behind, is the show's main villain, Grand Admiral Thrawn. "I started hearing whispers of Thrawn's return as heir to the Empire," Ahsoka says. The series, which will also star Eman Esfandi as another Rebels character, Ezra Bridger, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, debuts in August on Disney+.

The Jude Law-starring Skeleton Crew is set during the same period as The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, a few years after the events of Return of the Jedi. The Acolyte, which takes place hundreds of years before the events of the Star Wars prequels, is about a Sith threat to the High Republic.

