Suspect sought in park vandalism case

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 9:04 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department asks for help identifying a suspect in a vandalism case at the Southside Park restrooms. The damage occurred on March 22. The bathrooms were damaged in January 2023, but were repaired before the March incident. If you recognize this person, please contact Det. Dickerson at 903-533-2088 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

