City of Tyler wants projects ideas from public

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 8:01 am

TYLER — Residents have until April 30 to submit ideas to city staff for projects they want to see included in the Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) program. The projects, if approved, would be funded through the Half Cent Sales Tax Program. The projects will be reviewed and scored, then ranked with the existing projects. Funding will be updated, and the top projects will be funded as revenue allows. Residents can also attend a public meeting on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at the Tyler Development Center large conference room, 423 W. Ferguson St. The Engineering Department will be available to discuss upcoming projects and any ideas for projects they would like considered for inclusion in the City’s annual work plan.

The Half Cent Board is scheduled to meet on July 11, 2023, to discuss and vote on the adoption of the program and budget. This recommendation is followed by a 60-day review period for public input. The 2023-2024 Annual Work Program will be effective Oct. 1, 2023.

The City of Tyler maintains a comprehensive CIP Program that identifies capital needs for various departments within the City. Each year the Board develops a proposed annual work program and an annual budget it recommends to the City Council for approval. Each annual work program includes the projects planned for the next fiscal year and those prior projects which are not finished.

