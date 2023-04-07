Today is Friday April 07, 2023
Canton ISD stepped up security after ‘sensitive’ social media post

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 7:54 am
Canton ISD stepping up security after ‘sensitive’ social media postCANTON — Canton ISD is stepped up security on Thursday because of what they called a “sensitive social media post.” Our news partner KETK reports, Canton ISD Police and Canton Police Department provided extra security throughout the day. “Providing a safe learning environment for Canton ISD students and staff is always a top priority,” Superintendent Brian Nichols said in a letter to Canton ISD families. “We will continue to be open, honest and transparent with out staff, parents and community in order to provide accurate and timely information as it becomes available.”



