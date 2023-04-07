Today is Friday April 07, 2023
Justice Thomas reportedly took undisclosed luxury trips

Posted/updated on: April 7, 2023 at 7:33 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — ProPublica is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has for more than two decades accepted luxury trips nearly every year from Republican megadonor Harlan Crow without reporting them on financial disclosure forms. In a lengthy story published Thursday, the nonprofit investigative journalism organization catalogs various trips Thomas has taken aboard Crow’s yacht and private jet as well as to Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks. The organization says a 2019 trip to Indonesia the story detailed could have cost more than $500,000 had Thomas chartered the plane and yacht himself.



