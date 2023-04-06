East Texas man reportedly scammed out of $29,000 by person claiming to be attorney

Posted/updated on: April 6, 2023 at 5:09 pm

HARRISON COUNTY — A man in Harrison County was allegedly scammed out of $29,000 after he received a call from someone claiming to be an attorney out of Georgia, according to our news partner KETK. The scammer said that the man’s grandson was in jail and facing some serious charges. He was told to gather clothes, wrap the money in them and mail it off. The sheriff’s office said the man sent the money and later realized his mistake. To prevent situations like this, the FTC recommends contacting the family member who the scammer said is in trouble on a phone number that you recognize. If you’re unable to get in contact with that person, check with another friend or family member if you’re unable to reach them, and never send cash by mail, gift card or wire money to someone who is demanding it. The FTC said in a consumer alert that some scammers are moving to low-tech methods, asking for cash to be sent in the mail and sometimes between the pages of a magazine.

