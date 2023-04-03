Today is Monday April 03, 2023
Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023
Marvel Studios

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows."

The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.

Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:

"Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Radiohead
"Crazy On You" - Heart
"Since You Been Gone" - Rainbow
"In the Meantime" - Spacehog
"Reasons" - Earth, Wind and Fire
"Do You Realize??" - The Flaming Lips
"We Care a Lot" - Faith No More
"Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - EHAMIC
"I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Alice Cooper
"San Francisco" - The Mowgli's
"Poor Girl" - X
"This Is the Day" - The The
"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Beastie Boys
"Dog Days Are Over" - Florence + The Machine
"Badlands" - Bruce Springsteen
"I Will Dare" - The Replacements
"Come and Get Your Love" - Redbone

