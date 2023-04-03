Bruce Springsteen, Heart & more featured on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ soundtrack

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 3:38 pm

Marvel Studios

The new Guardians of the Galaxy movie is set to hit theaters on May 5 and of course it comes with another great soundtrack.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 includes such classic tunes as Bruce Springsteen’s “Badlands” and Heart’s “Crazy On You,” along with Rainbow’s “Since You Been Gone” and Alice Cooper’s “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows."

The 17-song soundtrack will drop digitally and on CD May 3, with a two-LP, 12-inch vinyl set coming May 5 and a cassette version dropping July 7.

Here’s the track list for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3:

"Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Radiohead

"Crazy On You" - Heart

"Since You Been Gone" - Rainbow

"In the Meantime" - Spacehog

"Reasons" - Earth, Wind and Fire

"Do You Realize??" - The Flaming Lips

"We Care a Lot" - Faith No More

"Koinu no Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - EHAMIC

"I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Alice Cooper

"San Francisco" - The Mowgli's

"Poor Girl" - X

"This Is the Day" - The The

"No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Beastie Boys

"Dog Days Are Over" - Florence + The Machine

"Badlands" - Bruce Springsteen

"I Will Dare" - The Replacements

"Come and Get Your Love" - Redbone

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back