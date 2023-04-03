Dwayne Johnson announces ‘Moana’ live-action film is in development

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 3:28 pm

ABC

A reimagining of Moana as a live-action feature film is currently in development.

In a video released Monday by Walt Disney Studios, Dwayne Johnson, who voiced the character of Maui in the 2016 animated movie, said the live-action version of the film is in the works.

"As you know, Hawaii means so much to my family and me, and the traditions of our ohana, or aiga, as we say in Samoa, were shaped by these incredible islands," Johnson says in the recorded video featuring his two daughters, Jasmine Johnson and Tia Giana Johnson, from the Hawaiian island of Oahu.

Johnson continued, "The Pacific Islands and their cultures inspired a very special story, one that you all know very well. And that story is, drum roll please ..."

"Moana!" the trio exclaim.

"Moana, Gramma Tala, the music, the dance, Te Fiti, Pua the pig, the village, the beautiful powerful ocean and one more ... what's that guy's name? Oh! Yours truly, Heihei the chicken," Johnson jokes. "Kidding, Heihei will be in it, but of course, Maui will be in it, too."

Disney CEO Bob Iger also shared the announcement during The Walt Disney Company's Meeting of Shareholders webcast.

The upcoming project will be produced by Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia via their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn via Flynn Picture Co.

Moana star Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced the titular character in the 2016 movie, will be an executive producer.

"The film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path," a Disney press release states. "Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui."

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back