Today is Monday April 03, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deadline to Register to Vote in May 6 Election

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 9:49 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Deadline to Register to Vote in May 6 ElectionSMITH COUNTY — The deadline to register to vote or make a change of address to be able to vote in the upcoming election is Thursday, April 6.If you are not sure if you are registered, you can find out here. You can also find an application at this website to fill out, print and return to the Smith County Elections Office. You can also visit the Smith County Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler, to fill it out in person.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;
be a resident of the county;
be 18 years old (you may register at 17 years and 10 months);
not a convicted felon (unless a person’s sentence is completed, including any probation or parole);
not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

Early voting for the election, which will include local races for cities and schools, is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 24-28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2. There will be five early voting locations and nine Election Day polling places. Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

For more information, click here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC