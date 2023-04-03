Deadline to Register to Vote in May 6 Election

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 9:49 am

SMITH COUNTY — The deadline to register to vote or make a change of address to be able to vote in the upcoming election is Thursday, April 6.If you are not sure if you are registered, you can find out here. You can also find an application at this website to fill out, print and return to the Smith County Elections Office. You can also visit the Smith County Elections Office, at 302 E. Ferguson Street in Tyler, to fill it out in person.

To be eligible to register to vote in Texas, you must:

be a U.S. citizen;

be a resident of the county;

be 18 years old (you may register at 17 years and 10 months);

not a convicted felon (unless a person’s sentence is completed, including any probation or parole);

not declared mentally incapacitated by a court of law.

Early voting for the election, which will include local races for cities and schools, is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, April 24-28, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 1-2. There will be five early voting locations and nine Election Day polling places. Election Day will be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6.

For more information, click here.

