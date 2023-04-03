Today is Monday April 03, 2023
‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ will debut May 18 at the Cannes Film Festival

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 9:15 am
Lucasfilm

As was speculated, what Lucasfilm is calling the "highly-anticipated final installment" of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, will make its debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film starring Harrison Ford, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, and Mads Mikkelsen will screen for the first time May 18.

Oscar nominee James Mangold directed the "big, globe-trotting, rip-roaring cinematic adventure," which will screen out of competition before it opens in theaters June 30.

In the announcement, Mangold noted, "In 1995, I was honored to come to Cannes with my first film as part of [the annual showcase] Director's Fortnite. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle. My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

