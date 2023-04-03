‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards show

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 7:55 am

AUSTIN (AP) — “Son of Sinner” Jelly Roll is a three-time winner at the CMT Music Awards. The rapper-turned-country singer reigned at Sunday night’s fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas. The awards program started off with a somber tone as co-host Kelsea Ballerini dedicated the show to those whose lives were changed by gun violence. Country artists wore black ribbons on the red carpet to honor those killed at The Covenant School in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. The awards show in Austin, Texas, also honored country superstar Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award for being a visible and vocal advocate for diverse voices in country music.

Go Back