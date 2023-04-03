One dead, four injured in shooting in hookah bar parking lot in Fayetteville, North Carolina

(FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.) -- One person was shot and killed, and four others were injured after a shooting outside of a hookah bar in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Sunday night.

At about 10:55 p.m., authorities responded to reports of a shooting in the parking lot of the V Luxx Hookah Lounge, Fayetteville Police said in a statement. One male victim died on the scene, and four others were transported to a local hospital, officials said.

One of the four hospitalized people was in critical condition, and the other three victims sustained minor injuries as a result of the shooting, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that an altercation occurred inside the hookah lounge, then escalated to a shooting outside in the parking lot, according to authorities.

