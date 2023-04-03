‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ tops box office with $38.5 million debut

Posted/updated on: April 3, 2023 at 5:54 am

Aidan Monaghan

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves topped the North American box office this weekend, delivering an estimated $38.5 million. Overseas, the video game adaptation -- starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant and Justice Smith -- tacked on another $33 million, for a global tally of $71.5 million.

John Wick: Chapter 4 dipped to second place in its second week of release, grabbing an estimated $28.2 million, bringing the two-week domestic total to $122.7 million, to go along with $245 million globally.

Scream VI snagged third place, with an estimated $5.3 million weekend. Its North American total now stands at $98.2 million after four weeks -- already topping its predecessor's $81 million.

Fourth and fifth place was almost a dead heat between the faith-based drama His Only Son and Creed III, each grabbing an estimated $5 million, though His Only Son, in its opening weekend, is slightly ahead.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back