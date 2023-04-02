Rose Heights Church pastor Doug Anderson dies

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2023 at 4:08 pm

TYLER — Rose Heights Church pastor Doug Anderson passed away on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from the church. Anderson had recently retired from the church in January of 2023. Anderson spent 37 years of his life preaching and leading at Rose Heights Church. Congressman Nathaniel Moran honored Anderson at his retirement ceremony in January. “In recognition of their persevering efforts to follow the teachings and admonitions of Jesus Christ, I present to you this flag and certificate. Congratulations Doug and Gina,” Moran said.

Here is Pastor Allen Townsend’s full statement from Rose Heights Church’s Facebook: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Pastor, leader, and friend. Pastor Doug peacefully completed his race this afternoon, surrounded by his loving family. We ask that you join us in praying for Gina, Reece, Rina, Michael, and the Anderson family. We also ask that you grant them privacy as they process this great loss. Thank you for your ongoing prayers, support, and generosity toward the Anderson family. Strength for Today, Bright Hope for Tomorrow!” – Pastor Allen Townsend

