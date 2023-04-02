Missing 2-year-old found dead in alligator’s mouth in Florida lake, father charged with murder

April 2, 2023

(ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.) -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder after police found the body of his 2-year-old son in the mouth of an alligator days after the child's mother was stabbed to death in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The child, Taylen Mosley, was reported missing when authorities found his mother, Pashun Jeffery, 20, stabbed to death in her apartment on Thursday, Yolanda Fernandez, a police spokesperson, said in a press release.

St. Petersburg authorities' investigation led them on Friday to Dell Holmes Park and Lake Maggiore, which lies adjacent to the park. While searching the area, detectives spotted an alligator with an object in its mouth, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said in a press conference. After police fired a round at the alligator, the animal dropped the object, which was later identified as the body of Taylen Mosley, Holloway said. His body was recovered completely intact, and the alligator was killed, the chief said.

"We didn't want to find him this way," Holloway said. "But at least we can bring some closure to that family."

Taylen's father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, faces two charges of first-degree murder, one for Jeffery, and one for Taylen, according to the chief. Mosley is in the hospital receiving treatment for minor injuries at this time, according to police.

Authorities have not yet determined a cause of death for Taylen.

