Rock, country, blues merge at 2023 CMT Music Awards in Texas

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2023 at 7:50 am
AUSTIN (AP) — This year’s CMT Music Awards will merge country, rock and blues straight from the heart of Texas. Country artists will team up on Sunday with Alanis Morissette, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani and Gary Clark Jr. and the show will feature tributes to Lynyrd Skynyrd and Stevie Ray Vaughn. The fan-voted awards show in Austin, Texas, also will honor country superstar Shania Twain with the Equal Play Award. Fan-favorite Lainey Wilson is the leading nominee with four chances to win. The show hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini airs live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.



