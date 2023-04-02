Today is Sunday April 02, 2023
Activists’ network in Mexico helps U.S. women get abortions

Posted/updated on: April 2, 2023 at 7:46 am
CHIHUAHUA, Mexico (AP) — A network of abortion-rights activists in Mexico is finding ways to offer assistance — including shipments of abortion pills — to women in the United States affected by recently imposed abortion bans in several states. This abortion model, in which no travel, clinics or prescriptions are needed, sparked a surge of requests for help from American women since the Supreme Court eliminated the constitutional right to abortion last year. The model was developed by Mexican activists through decades of facing abortion bans and restrictions in most of Mexico’s 32 states. To safely advise women on self-managed medical abortions, Marcela Castro and her colleagues in Marea Verde Chihuahua were trained to serve as a guide and partner, whether in person or from long distance.



