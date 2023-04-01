Today is Saturday April 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


3 dead, 2 injured in Daytona Beach car crash: Officials

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2023 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Reza Estakhrian via Getty Images

(FLORIDA)-- Three people were killed and two were injured when a car lost control and slammed into a tree in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday, according to the Daytona Beach Fire Department.

All five people were in the same car.

The three deceased died instantly, according to the fire department. One victim had been ejected from the car, officials said. The two people injured were rushed to the hospital as a trauma alert.

Police shut down the road where the crash happened to conduct their investigation, and the roadway has since been reopened.

The fire department said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC