States warn of health care worker shortage as they prep for next pandemic

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2023 at 1:57 pm

Solskin via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- As the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic appears to fade in the rearview mirror, public health departments are already preparing for the next threat, noting that they have built better operational infrastructure, but caution that budget cutbacks and a health care worker shortage may be putting the country at risk.

The World Health Organization has warned that the accelerating pace of climate change, deforestation and globalization means that it isn't a matter of if, but when the next pandemic will strike. Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, state and local health departments were forced to grapple with yet another emergency last summer, with the emergence of the monkeypox (now known as mpox), outbreak.

At least 13 state health departments and 11 hospital associations told ABC News that chronic staffing shortages and new threats to funding may undermine their ability to swiftly respond to future pandemic threats.

"Without the personnel to do the hard work of analyzing data, interviewing cases, tracing contacts, testing specimens, and performing other essential public health activities, our nation is less prepared in some ways than it was before 2020," Dr. Jay Varma, director of the Cornell Center for Pandemic Prevention and Response told ABC News.

The American Hospital Association has called federal lawmakers to reauthorize the Pandemic and All Hazards Preparedness Act to strengthen the Strategic National Stockpile, to fund the Hospital Preparedness Program, and require more collaboration between the federal government and stakeholders to build national data infrastructure.

