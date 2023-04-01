Two people wanted in connection to abuse of corpse

Posted/updated on: April 1, 2023 at 7:51 am

RUSK COUNTY — The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two individuals that they believe were involved in the abuse of a corpse. According to our news partner KETK, on Thursday, Rusk County investigators responded to a death investigation on County Road 169D. During the investigation, officials said they were led to believe that the body in the case had died at an alternate location and had been transported to Rusk County Road 169D in an attempt to “conceal the cause and location of the death.” A follow up investigation resulted in a evidentiary search warrant on Layton Street in Kilgore. The during the search, officials said they seized suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and other items believed to be of evidentiary value in the death investigation.

As the investigation continued, William Welch and Stephanie Kravis were identified as persons of interest and officials filed arrest warrants for both individuals for possession of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse and engaging in organized criminal activity. The identity of the body found on Rusk County Road 169D is not being released by officials as the investigation is still being conducted. The sheriff’s office said that the body was transported to Forensic Medical in Tyler for autopsy and Rusk County authorities are awaiting pathological findings.

“Anyone having knowledge of the whereabouts of William Welch or Stephanie Kravis is urged to contact the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office at 903-657-3581 or Rusk County Crimestoppers at 903-655-8477.” Rusk County Sheriff’s Office

