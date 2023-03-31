Today is Friday March 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Tyler ISD Announces New Principal for Hubbard Middle School

Posted/updated on: March 31, 2023 at 5:38 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Tyler ISD Announces New Principal for Hubbard Middle SchoolTYLER — John Smiley, principal of Rice Elementary School, has been named the new principal at Hubbard Middle School. He replaces Todd Dreifort, who was recently named the Director of the Career and Technology Center. “Coming in with experiences at the elementary and high school level, along with having a middle school child of my own, I am extremely excited to join the Hubbard Huskies team as principal,” Smiley said. “With Rice feeding into Hubbard, I’m excited that I’ll see some familiar faces this fall with this year’s 5th-grade class moving with me and last year’s class already there.” Smiley joined Tyler ISD in 2009 as a chemistry teacher at the former Robert E. Lee High School. In 2015, he moved into administrative roles at the campus, serving as an assistant principal in 2015, an academic dean in 2016, and dean of instruction in 2018. In 2021, Smiley took over the principalship at Rice Elementary.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC